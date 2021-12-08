By Etop Ekanem

Artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, Audiomack, has announced the launch of Supporters, a first-of-its-kind feature in music streaming, providing artists with access to a brand-new revenue stream and allows fans to directly support songs and albums from the artists they love.

Supporters enables artists and musicians to directly engage with their fans when they release new music, express their appreciation for direct support through a variety of messaging options, and share exclusive content and limited offerings.

“With Supporters, Audiomack is treating artists as they see themselves — as entrepreneurs building profitable careers,” said Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO. “Supporters creates brand new monetisation opportunities for our creator community while bringing dedicated fans closer to the music and artists they love.”

Fans participate in Supporters by purchasing support badges for individual song and album releases. Once a fan completes their badge purchase, their contribution is forever memorialised on their Audiomack profile and the artist’s individual song or album page. To help fans showcase their support, across social media, Audiomack provides custom shareable graphics.

Supporters are ranked on three levels: First: The first supporters for a release; Top: Supporters who contributed the most and Latest: The most recent supporters.

To participate in Supporters, artists must apply for and gain access to Audiomack Monetization Programme (AMP) or distribute their music to Audiomack through participating partners, including but not limited to Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem, and Vydia.