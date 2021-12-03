Abuja based multimedia company, Advanced Team Works and music producer, Mac Roc collaborated to organise the maiden edition of Music Oncovered which held recently at the ATW Centre, Abuja.

Music Oncovered is a platform for artists to showcase their talents through delivery of covers of other people’s songs and also their original songs.

The performances were streamed on ATW live (www.atwlive.com); a product of Advanced Teamworks and an over the top platform that caters for live broadcasting events to a live audience.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive at Advanced Teamworks, Daniels Akpomon hinted that “all the platforms and product at ATW like atwXstream, extra.live, ATW.center, ATWLIVE etc were engineered to bridge the very many divides in the media industry in this part of the world with digital and scalable innovations that can also stay affordable and rapidly deployable in this social and web era. Music Oncovered on her ATWLIVE platform, is one of such.”

Nine upcoming acts were selected to perform at the maiden edition of the event. Monlee Mane, Tim Ayo, Emmanuel Cliff, Deewyne, Victor Thompson, Leez Butter, Vique Sing to name a few all performed.

Speaking on the experience, Monlee Mane, described the event as excellent, stating that “everything was perfect, from the sound to the lighting to the production. It was a great experience for me.”

According to Tim Ayo, another performing act, his experience at Music Oncovered was magical.

“The fact that we had very little rehearsal but still put up an exceptional show just made me understand that a goal could be well achieved with the right team channeling reasonable efforts individually towards it,” he said.

Music producer, Mac Roc, stated disclosed that the platform was developed to unveil great singers and talents in Nigeria especially Abuja.

He also noted that the initiative will change the perception Nigerians have that to succeed in music you must be in Lagos with plans to take Music Oncovered to various cities in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Ohimai Areguamen, Creative Director, Audio and Remote, Advanced Teamworks, noted that in the music business good sound has become a problem in the industry, be it live sound, studio sound, broadcast sound and it is art of the objective of ATW to ensure great sound to any event.

“At ATW we are passionate about music production, live video production, web streaming, virtual conference hosting and powering events. We have best audio gears and a highly experienced audio team of engineers at ATW center to give our client the best sound ever.

“All the artists who performed at Music Oncovered were amazed at the sound they heard and we got a lot of positive reviews.”