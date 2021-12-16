By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday, describing him as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

In a congratulatory message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said President Buhari has provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

He said Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 79th birthday. You have sacrificed the greater part of your life in service of our dear country.

“You have contributed immensely to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria right from your youthful days till date, having served in different capacities as Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and currently President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander -in- Chief of the Armed Forces.

“I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating President Buhari’s 79th birthday. I wish our President more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation,” the governor said.