Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

By Bashir Bello

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has slammed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige over claims that the Federal Government had released N52.12 billion to the union, describing the claims as not only misleading but also deceptive.

The Kano Zonal Coordinator of the union, Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad who stated this while addressing a press briefing on Wednesday described the claims as that aimed at smearing the image of the union.

Muhammad further said that only N22.17 billion was released as Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) out of which only 75% (N16.6bn) was released to members of the union while the remaining 25% was for other sister unions.

According to him, “the union expresses dismay and consternation on the blackmail and mischievous antics of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige who was reported to have said that the Federal Government had given ASUU N52.12 billion.

“This is deceptive, misleading and aimed at smearing the image of our Union and members in the public eye.

“For the record, the N30billion out of which N20billion was released for revitalization was given to university managements to address infrastructural decay on our campuses; no single kobo was given to any member of ASUU (out of this).

“It is also pertinent for the public to note that even the N22.17billion EAA that was paid, only 75 percent was due to our members while the remaining 25 percent was given to other sister unions.

“We therefore call on the Minister to always put issues in proper perspective and desist from playing dicey politics with serious national matter like university education of the future leaders of our beloved country,” he said.

The Zonal Coordinator also frown at the growing insecurity in the country noting that the nation is suffering and paying back on the issue of security because government didn’t accord education top priority.

“The union call on governments at all level to do the needful to address the ravaging insecurity, banditry, kidnappings and incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

“It also frowns at the government’s unjustifiable attempt to increase tax and remove fuel subsidy which will make life more unbearable to Nigerians,” the Zonal Coordinator, Muhammad however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria