IGBIDE community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, was yesterday, thrown into confusion as a mother of five children was reportedly beheaded in farmland in the community by unidentified assailants.

The deceased, identified as Oghale, sources said, was working in the farmland behind Ovwodokpokpor-Igbide Secondary School with her husband why they were ambushed and attacked by the assailants.

“The husband escaped after he was shot on one of his hands”, a source said, saying the killers made away with the woman’s head and abandoned her body in the bush.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

