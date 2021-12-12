.

Philip Elueme, Legislative Aide to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, has expressed mixed feelings over what it alleged as “poor quality” of the flyover being constructed at the popular Coker Junction in Asaba by the Delta State Government, saying it’s apparent that Senator Nwaoboshi’s recent comment on poor infrastructural development of the state, particularly Asaba, spurred the government to embark on the hurried construction of the flyover.

According to Elueme, prior to the challenge thrown by the distinguished Senator Nwaoboshi over the poor infrastructure in Asaba, the state capital, Delta State Government had been sleeping and relishing the deception and illusion of being “a roadmaster”, noting that even the flyover project that he is belatedly embarking upon is being badly executed due to the poor and low grade of the contractor.

He urged the governor to emulate the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who he pointed out has constructed about ten flyovers in that state, compared to none under Gov Okowa, “our self appointed roadmaster”!

Elueme further challenged Senator Okowa to dare to compare the developmental strides of the governors of Ebonyi, Bornu, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Kano states in quality flyover construction in quality fly over project construction, and others, who he said have taken developments in their respective states to the next level.

The fearless Nwaoboshi’s aide stated that Governor Okowa has disappointed the people of Delta state on all fronts, particularly the Anioma nation on whose back he rode to power in 2015/19 saying, the resources that accrued to the state was enough for the governor to turn the fortunes of the oil-rich Delta state to the ‘New York’ of Nigeria.

According to Elueme, while Governors Wike, Willy Obiano, Benedict Ayade and Emmanuel Udom of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states are productively growing infrastructure and running existing airports in their states with fleets of commercial planes, for Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers, Governor Okowa sold off the only airport, wondering “what has the people of the state done wrong to warrant such flagrant disregard to development in the state”?

The image maker of Senator Nwaoboshi stated that the Delta, in terms of the monetary accruals from the Federation Account deserves much more than the governor is giving, noting that a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, had in 2017 stated in Asaba that the monthly accruals from the Federal Government to the state since 1999 when democracy berthed in the country was more than the money used to rebuild entire Europe after the Second World War, even as he called on the governor to step up actions in meaningfully impacting on the lives of the people in the state by doing the needful.

Dr. Emmanuel Udughan, he maintained, initiated most of the projects the current administration is laying claims today, saying the airport the governor sold was entirely the efforts of his predecessor, who he said worked assiduously to rewrite the story of the state in terms of quality service.

He called on the people of the state to support the All Progressives Congress, APC to birth a new state, where prosperity will be taken beyond what he called mere deceptive jamboree and power aggrandisement.

“Thank God we have a Senator, who appreciates development and growth. In Senator Nwaoboshi, the people of Delta North Senatorial District have a man whose gaze is focused on the next developmental project.

Recall that, recently, Senator Nwaoboshi lambasted Delta State Government over the deplorable and poor state of infrastructure in the state capital, Asaba, that has been pitifully turned into a glorified village while the teeming youth population are idle increasing security risk by the current PDP administration.

