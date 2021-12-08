By John Mayaki

Following decades of a successful legal career, and a distinguished public service tenure that birthed far-reaching reforms and helped shape Nigeria’s democracy, Dr. Ehiogie West Idahosa was in October awarded the rank of ‘Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)’ – an honor that elevated him into an exclusive club of Nigeria’s finest and most impactful legal minds.

The scion of the late Hon. Justice J.O. Idahosa, a giant whose strides in the legal profession inspired many legends, Dr. Ehiogie West Idahosa, from the very start, cut the figure of one destined for the hall of fame. His journey there, nonetheless, was one that took several routes, beginning in Benin City where he started his education and bagged his first law degree from the prestigious University of Benin.

He started his legal career as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1985 before climbing to the zenith of education with the acquisition of a Doctorate Degree in Policy Analysis at the University of Abuja.

A member and leader of several campus unions and activist groups, Dr. West Idahosa showed early signs of exceptional administrative abilities and fervor for public service characterized by brilliant articulation of public needs as well as the design and implementation of various strategies towards achieving positive and meaningful change. He mobilized, led, and was a constant source of informed and effective engagement strategies that led to several successful interventions.

This increased his popularity amongst his peers and others who regarded him as a natural leader. When he made the transition to politics at the start of the fourth republic when Nigerians, and indeed the global community of democracy, looked to banish the ugly memories of Abacha’s tyranny and deepen democratic ideals, he was immediately supported into office based on his sterling reputation as a bright legal mind with useful ideas on people-focused governance system.

From 1999 until 2007, he represented Ovia South-West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives. In this role, he served as one of the architects of Nigeria’s modern democracy, drafting and securing the passage of legislation that outlined and enforced the performance of the government’s core duties to the citizens.

Through his many interventions, his primary constituency of Ovia also witnessed unparalleled levels of growth across sectors, especially in the area of employment given its relatively high youth population. Essentially, with his outstanding performance, Dr. West Idahosa reinforced the people’s faith in democracy and rekindled hopes that the government should and can deliver. It was a crucial mind shift required to preserve Nigeria’s embrace of democracy, and this also explains why Dr. Idahosa remains a prominent figure in the country’s leadership especially now that the government faces heightened pressure over persisting challenges.

Some of his key achievements as a federal lawmaker include a successful move for the policy that resulted in the concession of marginal oil fields to only indigenous companies, the leadership of the House Petroleum Committee that recommended the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta in 2001, the actualization of NNPC mega stations across Nigeria – a move that gave Nigerians access to quality and affordable petroleum products, and a spirited fight against corruption through various means and interventions.

In addition to his glowing public service record, Dr. Idahosa went to build an outstanding legal career – an achievement reflected in the stature of his firm, West-Idahosa and Co, as one of the best in the continent of Africa.

He has served as a Legal and Policy consultant to numerous bodies, both private and public, and his legal opinions and victories have broadened the understanding of the constitution and inspired fresh interpretations that drew Nigeria closer to its democratic ideals and the protection of the rights of citizens.

He is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), International Bar Association (IBA), the Petroleum Institute, London and Society of Black Lawyers of England and Wales.

His new rank as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria adds another glorious feather to his busy and colorful hat and solidifies his place in Nigeria’s legal pantheon of all-time greats.