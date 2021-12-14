Aubameyang

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of his role as Captain of the football club after breaching disciplinary measures.

The Gabon international reportedly returned late from a trip to France last week and was dropped for Saturday’s clash against Southampton.

As per, The Athletic , Aubameyang had left the UK on Tuesday and flown to France in order to visit his mother and bring her back to London with him.

However, it was under the proviso that he return the following day, on Wednesday, but instead he stayed an extra night and flew back to the UK early on Thursday morning.

Although he still arrived in time for training that day, Arsenal felt he had taken advantage of their kindness, while it also resulted in an issue over Covid-19 protocols.

Arteta when asked about Aubameyang’s absence during the pre-game interview said the forward, aside not making the team will also not feature in their next game against West Ham as penalty for an offence that was undisclosed at the time. He further disclosed that it was not based on football.

Although the infraction was relatively minor, the Spanish coach felt Aubameyang who has breached other rules in the past needed to face consequences.

The club has now confirmed that Aubameyang will not longer captain the side. A new captain is yet to be named.

A statement on the club’s website reads, “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Aubamayeng now joins the infamous list of Arsenal captains who have been stripped of the role as a result of indiscipline – before him were William Gallas and Granit Xhaka.

Vanguard News Nigeria