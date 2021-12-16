Armed robbery attacks made me relocate to Lekki ― Pa Adebanjo

By Dapo Akinrefon

Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Thursday, narrated how armed robbery attacks and the pressure from his children forced him to relocate to Lekki.

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, in his autobiography, titled ‘My participations’, had said Adebanjo pestered former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to build him a house in Lekki.

Giving details of how he sold some of his properties and took a bank loan to build the Lekki house, he said it was as a result of an armed robbery attack at his house Surulere that forced him to sell his properties to build the Lekki house.

One of Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s properties at 11, Odelola street Kilo Aguda Surulere, sold to build Lekki house

6 Willy Omiyi street Aguda

The Afenifere leader, who addressed a press conference in Lagos, said: “He claimed Tinubu built my Lekki house, he must have been wondering how I built my house. He did not meet me in a room and parlour when he visited me in Surulere.

“I did not want to build this (Lekki) house because I was over 70 years. Armed robbers attacked me twice when I was living in Surulere and it was based on that my children insisted that we should move out. It was the pressure from my children that made me build my Lekki house. I supervised the construction of all my houses.

“It was my children who encouraged me to build this house; that was how I sold my other properties, took a bank loan and built this.”

