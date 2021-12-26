…Says Nigeria’s insecurity is failure of intelligence

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso has said that nobody with conscience will be satisfied with the insecurity bedeviling the country.

“The government always tells us that they are doing their best and doing what they can, if this is their best their best is not good enough. Our President should sit up”,he said.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) to sit up to his responsibility of securing the lives of Nigerians, in an interview with Journalists in Kaduna after the church service on Sunday.

“Something is wrong with our intelligence gathering, the insecurity is a monumental failure on our intelligence gathering. Ordinary Soldiers are out their doing their best but those who are responsible for planning our security are not doing enough”.

He chided the government for planing to remove fuel subsidy, saying that it is so painful that a whole Nigerian government cannot run three existing refineries.

“I can’t even imagine Nigeria, the oil producing state. We have the oil I don’t know why should Nigerians suffer. The problem is that we are not able to refine oil in our country. A whole Nigerian government cannot run the three existing refineries, every year we hear about huge amount of money for Turn Around Maintenance and yet nothing is being done, it is a complete failure of leadership in this country that we are where we are today”.

“There is a complete systematic failure that is bringing us where we are today that we are talking about removal of fuel subsidy”.

He said “Nigerians are dying of hunger, a sack of maize at this time is over N20,000, it is sad. We should not loose hope as Nigerians, God has not abandoned us”.

He cautioned farmers especially those in the rural areas to be careful in the management of their farm produce, he said.

On the President Buhari’s refusal to sign the newly amended Electoral Bill into Law, he urged the the National Assembly to do the needful by overriding the President.