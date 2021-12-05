By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has said women must be given more political space to operate for both their personal and national development.

He noted that women were no threats to men, adding that they must be supported to bring new perspectives to governance, and perhaps change the narrative of the nation.

Kaigama spoke on Sunday while delivering the sermon at St. Charles Lwanga Parish, Apo, Abuja.

Speaking on the need for gender balancing in governance, the Catholic prelate said women were endowed with “special qualities” that should be harnessed by society.

“Women must be given a chance to be part of the vision and dreams of our nation. In other words, there should be more involvement and participation of women in our political, economic and social life.

“But more importantly, in Nigeria, the men must allow a good percentage of political offices to the women, since the competition is so stiff and because of the dominance of masculine culture, women are always at a disadvantage.

“From empirical evidence, we know in the Church that women are very strong pillars. I am confident that Nigerian women given more space in the national scheme of things will bring new perspectives to governance, and perhaps change the narrative of our country often dancing dangerously on the precipice,” the Archbishop said.

According to him, the women must be given political muscle and quality education.

While reiterating the willingness of the Church to complement government effort in that regard, he urged the people to join the fight against gender-based discrimination and violence.

He added, “Our world today is riddled with terrible vices such as drug abuse, fraud, alcoholism, cultism, gender based violence, etc. It is in the light of these that the ongoing campaign with the theme: ‘End Violence Against Women Now’ is being carried out.

“Most violence today which take different forms such as domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking, female genital mutilation, rape, child marriage and many others are real, but sadly, are overlooked or inadequately reported and addressed.

At today’s Mass, the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja joins the rest of the world in the campaign against injustice and gender based violence targeted at women and young girls.

“Women are our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends; they are to be loved not used or abused. We must encourage and support them to acquire good education and harness their capacities and abilities to contribute their quota towards societal growth and development.”

Among the congregation was the Federal Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, and other women.

They offered special prayers as part of the activities to observe this year’s ’16 Days of Activism’ campaign.

Vanguard News Nigeria