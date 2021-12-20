By Steve Oko

The opposition All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, has urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to declare state of emergency on road infrastructure in the state.

APGA Chairman in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere in a press statement, decried ” deplorable condition of roads in the state”, and called for urgent action to fix them especially now that the rains are over.

The party also cast doubt over claims by the Ikpeazu-led Government that it had constructed over 42 roads in Aba, challenging it to publish the list of the affected roads.

” APGA is asking: where are those roads the Commissioner for Information claimed that the State Government has built?

” The issue of infrastructural decay in Abia State is nothing to write home about, and every efforts made by the State Government to cover up has proved abortive.

” Do we talk of the Osisioma Road leading to the NNPC depot? Why should they mandate IPMAN to call off the strike which it embarked upon because of bad roads?

” Do we talk of roads in Ukwa West and East which are impassable? What of Ohafia, Ihechiowa, Ututu to Arochukwu; Uzuakoli to Umuahia; Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road; Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road; Port Harcourt Road, Obohia Road, Uratta Road, Ohanku Road and Ngwa Road in Aba?”

APGA also wondered why the State Government has not been able to complete the only ‘fly-over’ it commenced at Osisioma nearly six years ago.