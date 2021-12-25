By Ishola Balogun

The Shangisha Landlords Association has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) over what it described as fraudulent Certificate of Occupancies currently circulating in Magodo GRA Phase 2 in Lagos.

Chairman of Shangisha Landlords Association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga made this known against the backdrop of reports in the news media by Magodo Residents Association that it was not aware of the Supreme Court judgement mandating the Lagos State Government to return 549 plots of land to the original owners of the area.

The Chief Adeyiga led Landlords Association of Shangisha in addition, wants the apex court to wade into the matter by making a judicial pronouncement that will give effect to the execution and possession of their land.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, the Shangisha Landlords Association said the claim by the Magodo Residents Association that it was not aware of the judgment reached in 2012 was far from the truth, adding that the Lagos State Government that sold the land to them, was fully aware of the Supreme Court judgement.

According to him, Civil Servants in collaboration with some government officials fraudulently acquired the land through the back-door in the course of the legal battle to reclaim the land. “We will not take responsibility for their lack of due diligence before purchasing the land,” Chief Adeyiga added.

A former Governor of the State, Sir Michael Otedola had in a revelation by Chief Adeyiga, instructed the Civil Servants “to give us our land, but this was ignored.”

He said after obtaining the Supreme Court judgement, the Magodo Residents Association, declined to pay ratifications which is the practice all over.

Chief Adeyiga also highlighted some factors in consideration of the judgement.

In the face of the law, according to him, any Certificate of Occupancy issued after 1998 when the judgement was passed is null and void. “We are aware that Governor Babatunde Fashola did not sign any C-of -O neither did Governor Akinwumi Ambode following the judgement. So, how did the present occupants of Magodo get the C-of-Os? We have done our audits and have found over 600 C-of-Os that are fraudulently obtained.”

Chief Adeyiga added that when the land is under litigation such that the state Ministry of Physical Planning is also a party, it cannot issue a building approval in such a situation. He revealed that almost 600 buildings inside Magodo have building approvals.

“There is no doubt that all these buildings did not exist in the face of the law. Also, if the residents association claims to have gone to court and secured an order of status quo, why should they continue to build and sell lands when the entire land is a subject of litigation? If you go into Magodo today, you will see that constructions are still going on and the Magodo Residents Association has continued to deny us the benefits of our Supreme Court judgement while they continue to make money,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Shangisha Landlords’ Association is asking among other things that the EFCC probe the illegal C of Os issued in Magodo regarding over 500 illegal buildings.

“We don’t have any problem with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is ready to give us back our land but with the Civil Servants that have usurped our land and telling the Governor that no more land.” Said the Shangisha Landlords.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA