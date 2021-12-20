.

*As Clara Okoro emerges BJAN Chair

By Tunde Oso

Given the fuss over the recently released Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON’s Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), legal practitioner, Nosakhare Uwadiae Esq has recommended that advertising stakeholders in Nigeria be allowed to take another look at the regulation – AISOP – and come up with recommendations that are balanced to resolve contentious clauses.

Uwadiae, Managing Partner of Gee Law firm, who delivered a lecture titled “Advertising, Impartiality and Regulation” at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Brands and Marketing Conference of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) held in Lagos last weekend, said, the recently introduced APCON Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP) makes several recommendations on payments to Advert Agencies etc, however, no reference was made to ensuring that the agencies fulfill Service Level Agreements SLAs and quality service delivery to clients.

According to him, “AISOP was gladly embraced by stakeholders in the marketing communication sector in Nigeria. However, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria ADVAN rejected the implementation of the new Advertising Industry Standard of Practice as it makes an unconstitutional attempt to infringe on the rights of private entities to determine their contractual terms and does not serve collective interest, but rather permits unfair authority of certain parties over others and creates an unfriendly business framework.”

“ADVAN position”, Uwadiae said, “is that contracts between their members and agencies should be respected due to the time-tested doctrine of privacy of contract, which shuts out third parties from interfering in the contract.”

He also queried the clause in AISOP that “Media Rates can be increased provided 30 days’ notice is given”, maintaining that “Considering the rapid audience split between Social Media vs Traditional Media especially with fragmented audiences accessing multiple platforms, approval to increase media rates subject to notice alone should be reviewed.”

The legal practitioner said a media house should not be allowed to increase its rates unless there is; 1. Empirical proof of increased audience; 2. Increased geographical reach and circulation and 3. Improved quality of service delivery etc

Uwadiae added that: “The above must be verified by an independent firm and presented to stakeholders.”

In the BJAN’s general election, Clara Chinwe Okoro emerged new Chairman to pilot its affairs for the next three years while Ayobami Lukman Ishau of Marketing Space, was elected Vice Chairman. He was the immediate past General Secretary. Others were the former assistant Secretary, Adejuwon Osunnuyi of the Daily Bells Newspaper, emerging as the new General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary; Adedayo Odulaja of New Telegraph, Treasurer; Melvin Udosen of Brandessence, Financial Secretary; Olufemi Adeyemi Matthew of Brand Icon Image and Amechi Obiakpu of ESPI News as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Okoro, who is a veteran broadcaster and experienced brand writer, is the Executive Producer, Brandworld Media.

Immediate past Chairman, Mr. Afolabi Idowu commended BJAN members for their unflinching support given to him especially since he took over the reins of power about two months ago following the painful death of the former Chairman, Princewill Ekwujuru.

Okoro promised to run an inclusive government as she noted that none would be left behind: “Three years is not a long time, so we will hit the ground running and with all your support we will triumph over every single obstacle and deliver the BJAN of our dreams.”

Noting that the future looks exceedingly bright for the association, Okoro said her administration would do everything within its capacity to make BJAN a globally recognised IMC organisation.

The Brandworld Media executive producer, charged members to form a formidable, cohesive front to achieve the results in no distant future, said; “This can only be achieved with the quality of the output of BJANs content in the right spaces and the repository of our collective talents through our writeups and electronic contents and how it is shaping thoughts and narratives in the industry both in Nigeria.”

“This is no time to play small anymore. You have worked hard to build successes for companies and by extension, lives of individuals in those organisations. You and your families can and will benefit from that success as you deserve it.

“We will create a strategy document, which would be a road map guiding us in the short, medium and long term to achieve these goals.

While assuring that all her campaign promises would be followed through, the new Chairman extended her appreciation to Raheem Akingbolu, Peter Jones Ailuorio, Dayo Odulaja, Goddie Ofose, Afolabi Idowu, Lukman Ishau, Adejuwon Osunnuyi and Patrick Onuoha for the roles they played behind the scene to ensure she competes and eventually emerge winner in the election.