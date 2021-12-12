The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has urged the State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to ensure free, fair and credible Local Government elections in February, 2022.

The factional chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ugochukwu Agballa, made the call on Sunday in Enugu at the end of its stakeholders meeting.

The meeting comprised delegates from the 17 Local Government Areas and Ward levels.

Agballa urged the ENSIEC to provide level playing ground for all political parties to participate.

The party also warned against disqualifying candidates of opposition parties from participating in the poll.

He reminded the state government of the constitutional right to vote and be voted for during election, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

He said the APC would challenge anyone who disenfranchised the electorate from voting.

Agballa noted that the party would mobilise electorate in the state to go and vote for the party in the election, in order to correct political imbalance in the state.

Agballa noted that the people of the state were not only tired of the political monopoly but were also frustrated as they were not given the opportunity to participate to the development of the state.

According to him, this explains why the people are seeing the party as alternative platform that will give them chance to participate in politics.

Agballa assured party faithful that they would be carried along in party’s activities.

On the 2023 Igbo Presidency, Agballa reiterated his commitment to ensure that an Igbo man or woman was voted as the President of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Chief Emma Eneukwu, the former South East Vice Chairman of the party, pledged to support the State party chairman considering his antecedent in the political development of the state.

Eneukwu while describing Agballa as a performer and achiever, noted that his emergence as APC chairman in Enugu State was a blessing, which was further demonstrated in the stakeholders meeting.

He urged APC members to support the party in the state to gain more political ground, especially in the forthcoming Local Government Area election.

Speaking on behalf of other APC women, Mrs Oby Nwofor, appealed to the leaders of the party to unite the party to enable it act and speak like one.

Nwofor promised to mobilise the women in the party as well as embark on door-to-door visit to recruit more members to the party ahead of the council polls.

(NAN)

