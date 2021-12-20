By Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING today’s judgement that delisted Senator Andy Uba as a candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, his campaign organization has said that the Senator and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, will appeal the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

Justice Ekwo had, in the judgment, nullified Uba’s nomination as the candidate of APC for the governorship election.

Deputy director of Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organization, SAUGCO, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyia advised politicians in the state not to rejoice over the judgment and urged APC supporters to remain law abiding in the face of the latest development.

He said: “It is rather not surprising to many that members of a political party in the state could turn themselves as the spokespersons of the Federal High Court with their tented report about the judgment and abuse of our the party, APC with a view to distort this grave miscarriage of justice because they are to be the direct beneficiaries of judgement.

“We are not surprised that some people are celebrating the Justice Ekwo judgement like a child that received Christmas clothe from his father. They believe that the judgement will stop Andy Uba from proving his petition at the tribunal. The good thing is that this is not the last court in this instant. We are heading to appeal court to prove them wrong.”

Vanguard News Nigeria