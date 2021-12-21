Hon. Stella Okotete

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Conference has been slated to hold between January 16 and 17 2021 at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

This is contained in a memo signed by Hon. Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, Member, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – Women Representative on Tuesday.

The statement further added that the First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari would be the Chief Host and officially declare the conference open.

To this end, the Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has approved eight respective committees to ensure a hitch free conference.

The Planning and Organising Committee has the Minister of State for the FCT, Mrs Ramatu Tijani Aliyu as its Chairperson, Hon. Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya as Vice Chairman and Mrs Fatima Zarah Umar as Secretary.

The Finance Committee is headed by Hon Minister Zainab Ahmed; with Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele as its Vice Chairman and Mrs Irene Idabo as Secretary.

In the same vein, the Contact and Mobilisation Committee has all State Women Leaders as members and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim as Chairman, while Hon. Vivian Ere is appointed the Vice Chairman, with Hon Ginika Tor William as Secretary.

Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission heads the Media and Publicity Committee, with Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as Vice Chairman and Mrs Amina Alhassan as Secretary.

Protocol and Logistic Committee is headed by Amb. Goni Mohammed, while, Hon. Blessing Onu deputises, and Mary Azaki serves as Secretary.

Other committees are Welfare, headed by Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashir, Hajiya Salamatu Balwa as Vice Chairman and Hajiya Aisha Aminu as Secretary, Security Committee has Diseye Nsirim Rtd. As Chairman, Hajiya Bilkisu Abubakar Siddiq as Vice Chairman and Princess Bennie Ngebi as Secretary.

Conference and Planning Secretariat is made up of Hajia Farida Odangi Suleiman, Barrister Oyambo Owei Peace, Mrs Udeme Etuk and Thelma Efekodha.

The Progressive Women Conference is the gathering of women from across the 36 States in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory to discuss the role of Women in matters of national importance, party progress and economic growth. The Conference would also offer an opportunity to bring women together for visibility, leadership development, and strategic positioning for future political office.

Party leaders, as well as speakers from across the broad spectrum of life, with particular focus on positioning women for greater achievements within and outside the Party.

Another highlight of the conference would also be the progress made so far with the Progressive Women Academy, the first ever Official Digital Learning Platform for the Nigerian Woman to acquire skills and knowledge they need to transform their lives, improve businesses and prepare for future leadership positions.

This Digital Academy will train over 20 million women, directly and indirectly, in the next 2 years.