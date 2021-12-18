By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) ,groups of supporters in Nigeria have agreed to merge and collectively support the aspiration.of Yobe State born Ameen Amshi of becoming the next National Youth leader of the ruling APC.

The move by the youth groups was seen as a determined effort to actualize their dream ahead of the party’s forth-coming national convention.

An aide to Amshi, Aliyu Ahmed told journalists that the move was in a swift response to the increasing number of loyal groups of supporters springing up across the country since the young man from Yobe State accepted calls to run for the office.

According to him, bringing together the various support groups across the country rooting for the young man has become necessary to properly coordinate their activities and programmes towards pushing candidacy to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“The plans to collapse the several campaign groups working for the Yobe state born politician into one huge umbrella body are being fine-tuned by a high-powered committee comprising academics, politicians, professionals and eminent persons from across the country,” he said.

“We are overwhelmed by the tumultuous support to Ameen Amshi whose entry into the race has virtually changed the dynamics of the contest judging by the huge confidence and backing which his candidacy has garnered in the preliminary weeks of our subtle shuttles and campaign.”

“We have heard talks in the press and social media that Amshi’s candidacy is now a subject of animated discussions in top influential political circles. I can confirm to you that it is true.”

“We thank God for this because it is only Almighty Allah that gives power to whomsoever He desires. We are touched that his acceptance is gaining ground by the day.”

“That is why we want to ensure that we run a well-layered, highly coordinated issue-based series of campaign that add immense value to the general image of our great party in line with the noble dream and ideals of the founding fathers of the APC which his grand father, the late Alhaji Dauda Birmah of blessed memory was part of it.”

“A major plank of our robust conversations and engagements across board is the need to inherit and further create a party that deepens the noble legacies bequeathed by President Muhammadu Buhari on account of his goodwill.”

“We are instituting a process that collapses all our campaign groups into a uniform body with proper layers and channels that ensures that as we campaign for our candidate, we also campaigning for the party as the most credible platform that could continue to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians irrespective of sex, status, region or religion,” he said.

Amshi,he said,is a very amiable candidate to all ethnic groups and nationalities in the party, whose impact on the lives of youths across the country was widely adjudged as outstanding and reputable.