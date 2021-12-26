By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on the aegis of Progressive Mandate Movement PMM has threatened to occupy the national secretariat of the party should the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC exceed its February 5 deadline to conduct the national convention.

PMM also demanded immediate release of the timetable an schedule of activities for the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by January 5 2022, it will make the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party ungovernable for the CECPC.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja and signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the group said it will launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat in order to get party leaders to do the right thing.

The statement claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted the APC National Convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeals by the Buni CECPC, the presidency accepted February 2022.

Part of the statement reads; “For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger processes that led to the formation of APC, this organization has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We therefore call on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OccupyApcNationalSecretariat to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We make bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistakes that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023,” the statement declared.

