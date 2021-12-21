By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the February National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Coalition Of North East APC Youth has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

The coalition of North-East APC Youth has urged all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position.

In a statement on Monday, the Coordinator of the Coalition, Hon. Umar Waziri Kumo said that it has become very imperative for party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

Kumo who noted that the coalition has expressed confidence in the Senator described him as an epitome of exemplary leadership that is capable of ensuring a landslide victory for the ruling party.

He revealed that the Niger State Senator had been a grassroot mobilizer, a charismatic politician and a philanthropist of worth whom he noted would be a great asset for APC in its march to maintain power at the centre.

Kumo said, “APC as a truly national party needed the stewardship of an individual devoid of controversies and financial misappropriation and the senator from Niger State has a clean bill of health which would be a huge advantage for the party to win more hearts from Nigerian electorate.

“The business administration graduate from ABU Zaria had already mapped out a blueprint and roadmap to seamless victory at 2023 polls should he be availed the chance to preside over the party as its National Chairman.

“Senator Musa’s credentials, high moral standard, astuteness in politics and above all in leadership cannot be overemphasized. He has demonstrated tact and ingenuity in legislative affairs as they concern the welfare and wellbeing of the masses.

“The Senator has been proactive and effective in oversight function, ensuring that MDAs discharge their duties transparently and in compliance with rules and regulations guiding the civil service.

“He abhors corruption and dishonest behaviours in his relations with the people he comes across both in public and private enterprises.

“We strongly believe the senator will unite our aggrieved members across the country to make them see the reason why they should work for the success of our party.

“We, therefore, urge loyal party men and women to support Senator Muhammad Sani Musa as National Chairman of APC as we move into electioneering period “

