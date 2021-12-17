…Say, Niger Gov symbolises APC success story

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have renewed their allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that under his guidance and leadership, they shall continue to triumph over challenges in their various states.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on the occasion of the 79th birthday of the president.

The governors equally hailed their counterpart in Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello on the occasion of his 54th birthday, saying he symbolizes the APC success story.

Bagudu said; “The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. In the last few years, the world has been challenged further to nation specific issues. We are confident that under your leadership, we shall continue to triumph over our challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation. As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration”.

On Bello, the APC Governors said; “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Niger State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you symbolise the success story of our party, APC.

“As we rejoice with, HE Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”.