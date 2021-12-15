By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, a Benue State All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship aspirant, Prince Omoi Obande, Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Obande who spoke with Vanguard expressed confidence that with the bill being passed into law will strengthen the electoral process for politicians who are patriotic and prepared to serve emerge through a free and fair electoral process powered by modern technology such as what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has introduced so far to make elections it conducts credible and acceptable.

He (Obande) who is the founder of a non-profit making organization called Friends and Partners for Positive Change, further stated that if the Bill is signed into law the area stipulating direct primary voting process will make electorates have a sense of belonging in the electoral process as they will actively play their role as major actors in the electoral system, because is like giving the entire process back to the people.

He said: “One of the greatest thing that this government will be remembered for and will achieve is if it signs the Electoral Act Amended Bill into law, where there is direct primaries, and is like giving the entire process back to the people who are the electorates if this is achieved.

“It will reduce litigations after elections, it will test the popularity of the candidates, it will reduce drastically money politics and above all allow the people’s opinion to count in the electoral process.”

He also bared his mind on the recently introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, which apparently breakdown during the Anambra governorship election.

“Talking about efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, technology, this has to do with the training and retraining of the human capacity because it is humans that are going to handle or operate this machines if proper structure and resources are put in place that will guarantee and ensure the overall exercise, I can assure you of about 80 to 95 per cent performance during the 2023 general elections.

“Sure, don’t forget that electronic transmission has been around, is just that it has not been passed into law, what we did in the last general election was partially electronic transmission, the accreditation was electronic.

“So it is not new thing or technology to the electoral commission, but all they need is the approval and the will to deploy their manpower to do the needful.”

However, he also pointed that, “There is nowhere in the world that there are perfect solutions, even in the western world that we are emulating, but I think this can be reduced to the barest minimal, for INEC to deliver 100 per cent free and fair election.

“All hands need to be on deck, the political parties and players need to show commitment, from the political parties, security agencies including the electorates, then we can be guaranteed a free and fair elections.”