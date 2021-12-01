By Omeiza Ajayi

A national chairmanship aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Malam Saliu Mustapha has pledged to reconcile all aggrieved forces in the party, starting from his home state, Kwara.

While he described the relationship between him and his state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as very cordial, as they have come a long way together politically, Mustapha said he would run the APC as an open book.

Mustapha who disclosed this at a news conference yesterday in Abuja, noted that by the design of the APC, governors are leaders of the party in the states.

“APC will not be a cabal. It will be an open book and with that, there will not be a lot of dissenting voices. This idea of one man show does not bode well for anyone.

“I want to be the national chairman of the APC not for the title of it but he sure I know I have put in a lot. There is room for improvement. We have something at hand now but we cannot say it is best. We can always improve on what we have”, Mustapha stated.

He said he would bring an end to the political differences among some APC gladiators in the state if and when he becomes the national chairman of the party.

“As chairman, one of my major responsibilities will be to ensure that my state, known as the State of Harmony, continues to come out stronger as an APC state. The goodwill I enjoy from all sides would help to mend fences.

“I am bringing a lot of goodwill, experience and youthful vibrancy on board. I want to see a party that promotes equity, fairness and justice. We want a party that will promote internal discipline, that will be held to account with their manifesto”, he stated.

He also asked aggrieved stakeholders of the party to support the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC to deliver on its mandate of ensuring a hitch-free national convention by February 2022.