Obidike Chukwuebuka, member APC National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee has called on his party, the All Progressive Congress to include youths in its leadership position as the party prepares for her National Convention billed February 2022.

The lead aspirant for the office of the National Youth Leader through a press statement made available to the press, stressed on the urgent need for APC to place the youths into strategic offices in order to drive the most desired change that Nigerians yearn for. He opined that the global stage has set youths inclusiveness in her vision and so APC will grow stronger with more youths in the party leadership.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who is currently training over 50 youths on global leadership course explained that the Nigerian youth is resilient, energetic and prepared to connect the country to the global stage. In his words, the youth ambassador and good governance advocate said;

‘‘ The global village has taken the young generation to the forefront, the youths are taking over the global leadership and even markets. Young leaders and very inspiring and should not be neglected. I believe our party will wax stronger when youths are taken serious and given bigger share in the state and National party structure. I believe this is the best time for our dear party APC to take the lead on youth inclusiveness. This will better brand the party and create opportunities for the desired change.

As the party prepares to elect members of her National Working Committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka prays the party to never leave the young members of the party on the back rolls.

He said,”I believe that democracy signifies the representation of people in government. Because it is also a game of numbers, representation in a democracy is expected to mirror the demographic composition of the population. By this understanding, I affirm that Youth is a demographic majority in Nigeria but also, a distinct social category and as such, ought to be given its rightful representation in the party leadership just as gender has attained recognition as a distinct social category.

“Youth relates to credible and competent young Nigerians between the ages of 18-40. I therefore propose to the National Leaders of our great party, All Progressive Congress for consideration and adoption of 35 percent representation of Nigerian Youth in the party leadership” Obidike concluded.