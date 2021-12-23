By Musa Na Annabi

All Progressives Congress ( APC) has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome murder of innocent travellers Shinkafi / Isa road in Sokoto State.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni condemned the attack in a visit to the state for condolence yesterday.

The Chairman, who spoke through the leader of the delegation Senator Abba Ali expressed sadness over the killing of helpless citizens by bandits in Sokoto and other states of the Northwest .

Senator Abba Ali explained that, they were in Sokoto to console with the Government, the APC leader in the State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, as well as the good people of the state over the unfortunate happenings.

He expressed the party’s deep ondolences to the families of the victims, while assuring that security agencies will continue to do everything possible to end the dastardly act.

He also used the medium to sympathize with the traders of Sokoto Kara market over the recent fire incident that destroyed the entire market.

Receiving the delegation in his residence, the APC leader in Sokoto State thanked the delegation for the visit and assured of Federal Government and security Agencies commitment in restoring peace in the country.

Senator Wamakko, who was also the former Governor of Sokoto State called on the people to continue to provide support and cooperation to the effort being made by the Government to end bandits activities in the state.

The delegation also paid a similar visit at the Government House, Sokoto where they consoled with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the unfortunate incidents .

The Governor in his response, thanked the delegation for the visit and commended President Muhammdu Buhari for his commitment in ensuring peace returns to the State.