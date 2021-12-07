President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Senator Gbenga Aluko who passed on two weeks ago.

In a tribute to the deceased yesterday, Anyim, who was also Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, said: ‘’We came to the Senate; among the youngest, you were the most active on technology of all of us and so, became the frontline driver of all the Senate activities. You were vibrant, intelligent and of great disposition.

‘’You were not only my colleague but my friend and ally. When we left the Senate, I had an occasion to write a referral for you and I took time to pour out my heart on who you are.

‘’You were full of life, youthful and agile in all your manners. I am coming to accept the reality that it could be true that you are no more. The news appeared fake as it was not believable. I mustered the courage to write this tribute because it appears that preparations for your final rite of passage have become inescapable.

‘’Just a week before your demise, we spoke on how to meet in Lagos for my Zik Prize Award ceremony. When you did not turn up, I thought some other important engagements held you up. The next I heard was your sudden demise. Only God knows why this should be and we cannot question God.

‘’Let me use this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences to your immediate family, the 4th Senate, the people and government of Ekiti State and, indeed, Nigeria. I am inclined to state that your sudden demise is a national loss and, indeed, a personal loss to me.

‘’My brother, as you set out on the journey back to your maker, may the Almighty God receive your soul in His bosom.’’