Mr Michael Abodunde, Grinding machine beneficiary, receiving his gift from Pastor Larry Igbokwe, Asst Pastor in Charge of CSR, Lagos Province 8, RCCG (right) and Pastor Funmi Ayo-Odugbesan, Zonal Pastor, Glory Tabernacle Zone during CSR program of the Glory Tabernacle Zone, Lagos Province 8, Region 2 of RCCG in Ajah, Lagos on Saturday. Photos Lamidi Bamidele

By Lamidi Bamidele

The zonal Pastor of Glory Tabernacle zone, Lagos Province 8 of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Funmi Ayo-Odugbesan has reiterated the need for RCCG parishes to continue to always have impacts on their immediate society and environments.

Pastor Ayo-Odugbesan made the comments at a CSR program of the Glory Tabernacle Parish, Lagos Province 8, Region 2 of Redeemed Christian Church of God held in Ajah, Lagos with the theme ‘Jesus in Our Neighbourhood’

It was a beehive of activities as various empowerment items were distributed to many people, who trooped in from within Ajah and its environs. Items such as brand new sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines, saloon equipments, books for some primary schools in Ajah and clothings and shoes for every other person present.

Pastor Ayo-Odugbesan in her reference to the Bible said ‘In Acts 10 vs 38, One of what our Saviour Jesus Christ loves to do is to save and lift burdens. He went about doing good. So all that are called by Him must also behave like Him, Doing Good.

‘ In the Redeemed Christian Church of God, our Daddy and General Overseer, Pastor E A Adeboye, has inculcated this Doing Good and love for neighbours attributes into our lives in accordance with the word of God. We call it Christian Social Responsibility’

Also at the event was Pastor Larry Igbokwe, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of CSR in LP 8 of RCCG. He said the church has been doing a lot of CSR and not much noise is being made about it. Pastor Igbokwe said, ‘Our Daddy G.O, Pastor EA Adeboye told us CSR is not a new thing, let us give it the real name which is Christian Social Responsibly because our God is God of CSR’.

Pastor Igbokwe further said ‘On the last day, the question God will ask us is a CSR questions. I was in Prison, did you visit me, I was hungry, did you feed me, I was naked, did you clothe me because when you have done all these to your neighbour, you have done to me’

Eti Osa LCDA was represented at the event by Mr Ola Taiwo who is the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the LCDA. In his remarks, he was appreciative of RCCG, he said ‘We will continue to always show appreciation to RCCG as they have been encouraging us so much’. He used the opportunity to further appreciate Tabernacle of David, another RCCG parish, for building a secondary school for the Alaguntan community among many other CSR by RCCG in the area.

The beneficiaries are of great joy, singing, dancing and showing their gratitudes to Glory Tabernacle. Mr Babatunde Akanni is a beneficiary of a sewing machine and he said ‘We are indeed grateful to this church and we pray God Almighty will continue to bless them. If our people can be getting assistance to establish them like this, there will not be so many area boys on our streets’

Mr Michael Abodunde, another beneficiary, was also full of joy and pleaded to the church to continue in making people happy.

Among the schools that benefited from packs of exercise books are Badore Primary School, Langbasa Primary School, Addo Primary School, Addo Town, Olomu Primary School, Hon Kazeem Alimi Memorial Primary School among others