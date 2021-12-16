By Gabriel Ewepu

IT has become a protracted problem that gives concern to well meaning Africans, organizations and world leaders as corruption continues to be a monster ravaging and impoverishing the continent’s rapid development, anti-corruption experts from around the world, Thursday, disclosed that Friday December 17, they will converge on the Nile Valley Hall, Egypt, at the ongoing 9th Conference of State Parties, COSP, of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to review challenges and opportunities faced by stakeholders involved in asset recovery in Africa and how to restrategize in the fight against corruption.

This was made known by the Executive Director, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, who said the hybrid session is jointly organised by ANEEJ, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre CISLAC, and the Civil Forum for Asset Recovery, CIFAR.

According to him, Nigeria’s Head of Asset Recovery and Management Unit, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Ladidi B. Mohammed; GIZ Advisor, Global Programme Combating Illicit Financial Flows, Olga Ametistova; Head of Global Movement, TI Secretariat, Berlin, Alejandro Salas; and a UNODC representative are expected to give special messages at the side event’s opening session.

About 100 physical and 300 virtual participants from around the world will be part of the conference.

He said: “Discussions at the session with the topic ‘Management of recovered assets in Africa: Challenges and opportunities’ will be opened by the Director of CIFAR, Jackson Oldfield, who will provide an overview of asset management and the role of civil society and will cover principles relating to the management of recovered assets and examples of mechanisms.

“The Executive Director of ANEEJ, the Rev David Ugolor, will follow by sharing ANEEJ’s rich experience on ‘Asset Disposal and Implementation of GFAR Principles: Lessons from the Monitoring of Recovered Assets through Transparency and Accountability (MANTRA) project’.

“CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, will then proceed to share experience and lessons learnt from Nigeria and Kenya about accountable recovered assets’ management with emphasis on domestically recovered assets.”

He further stated that, “Program Coordinator of Transparency International, (TI) Kenya, Harriet Wachira, will moderate the question and answer session and do a wrap up for next frontiers in asset recovery at the meeting.”