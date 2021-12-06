Anthony Joshua

By Emmanuel Okogba

Two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua could to step aside and allow Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk instead in his bid to unify the division next year if a good offer is brought to the table, according to the boxer’s camp.

The Briton, as per Mirror UK, warned his promoter, Eddie Hearn not to come to him with a step-aside offer unless it is too good to turn down.

Having lost his titles to Usyk in September, Joshua is due to face the Ukranian for a second time sometime next year.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said, “We’ve had some approaches about this. No real deep conversations but just in regards to the concept, the concept being ‘you let Fury and Usyk fight for the undisputed and then fight the winner’.

“Seven figures? A million? If you want to get him not to fight Oleksandr Usyk you have to times that by 40…”

“At the moment there is communication between the two teams to say is it something… and the answer is AJ has not been spoken to about this yet.

“I’ll deal with it and when I feel there’s an opportunity for Anthony and 258 [Management] we’ll sit down with them and present it to them but I won’t do that until it’s the right opportunity.

“If there’s a route and an offer and it makes sense then we’ll see but right now, it’s just conversations between the camps.

“At the moment Anthony Joshua is fighting Oleksandr Usyk and that’s the situation.”

Fury who appears to be facing fellow Briton, Dillian Whyte also has Usyk in his sights with the intention of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

