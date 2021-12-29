Another history was made on Friday as DCP Simon Lough Asamber, SAN, became the second recipient of Benue Journalists’ Pacesetter Award 2021, in Abuja.

It could be recalled that, in September, 2021, Wantaregh Paul Unongo became the first person ever to receive the prestigious Benue Journalists’ Pacesetter Award in recognition of his historic accomplishment as the First Tiv University Lecturer.

DCP Asamber, a thoroughbred prosecutor with the Nigerian Police Force is a Legal Practitioner Par Excellence.

He was honoured by Benue Journalists’ Forum, Nigeria, BJFN, for becoming the first Tiv Police Officer of Benue state extraction and the first uniformed Nigerian in history to be conferred with the enviable title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Benue Journalists’ Pacesetter Award is an international concept, designed by the Benue Journalists’ Forum of Nigeria (BJFN), a voluntary media Advocacy organization in partnership with Saatjos Communications.

It is aimed at identifying honouring and celebrating people who have carved a niche for themselves, and have made positive history worthy of emulation and celebration in the society.

While thanking God for the honour done him, DCP Asamber stated that, he became a lawyer “not to make money but to give justice” to victims of crime.

He also thanked the BJFN for honouring him with the Pacesetter Award.

The event which took place in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja was witnessed by CSP Barr. Joseph Offer, former Spokesman, Lagos Police Command, my humble self, Chief Joseph Saater Undu, National President, BJFN and Mr. Terseer Jackson, one of the foremost broadcasters/MCs in Nigeria.

“Congratulations, to you sir, for accomplishing this laudable and historic feat,” Chief Undu said.