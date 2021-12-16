Anambra youths decry delay in CBN-ADDS fish village project

Picture shows fourth from right front row, Governor Anambra South Youths and 1st Vice President Anambra State Association of Town Union, ASATU, (youth wing) Mr. Nkwado Onwughalu, and his colleagues after addressing newsmen in Nnewi. Photo by Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE youth wing of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, Anambra South Senatorial Zone, has demanded for explanation from Anambra State government on why the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, sponsored Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme, ADDS, Fish Production Village Project is being delayed.

The youth said that the over N1.5 billion youths project, when completed, will employ more that 500 youths from Anambra South senatorial zone, wondering why two years after the land for it has not been provided in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, constructed, has not began.

The youths alleged that the project which is for the three Senatorial Zone in the state had almost been completed in Anambra North and Anambra Central Senatorial Zones, but yet to commence in Anambra South.

Yet the radio announcements allegedly being made by the State government through office of the State Commissioner for Agriculture and the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency, FABDA, is giving the impression that the project is nearing completion, they said.

Addressing newsmen in Nnewi, the Anambra South Youth Governor and First Vice President, ASATU Youths, Anambra State, Mr. Nkwado Onwughalu, said that they have visited the ongoing construction taking place at Aguleri for Anambra North, Adazi-Nnukwu for Anambra Central, and feel cheated that nothing is happening at Okija, the site for their own project.

Mr Onwughalu was surrounded by his colleagues, Ejimofor Edwin from Ekwulumili, Umennadi Christopher, Ezinifite, Modobi Ikexhukwu, Ukpor, Okoli Anthony, Okpeze, Stanley Obi, Uli, Comrade Aginam Somadina, Ikenga, Comrade Otiocha Chukwuka, Uga Francis Nwosu, Orumba South, Paul Muoneke, Nnewi Nnewi North.

He said they are suspecting that some forces may be sitting on their own project with the intention of siphoning the money.

“We wondered why two years after the land for our own project has been provided, nothing is happening there in Okija.

“In Aguleri and Nnukwu, sites for Anambra North and Anambra Central, respectively, work is almost completely there.

“We have earlier written to the Anambra State House of Assembly, through the Speaker in a letter entitled ‘Request to intervene and prevail on the Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture and the Managing Director /CEO of Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency to explain why the CBN’s ADDS Fish Production Village for Anambra South Zone, for which land has been donated by Okija community has not been constructed’.

“We demanded for explanation on what is delaying the project, but are yet to get any response from the House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, a statement they issued after their meeting in Nnewi, read: “We the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Youth Wing, Anambra South Senatorial Zone wishes to know for the records, why the Fish Production Village Project for our zone has not been kick started despite having provided land for that for almost two years.

“We have visited the ongoing construction taking place at Aguleri for Anambra North, Adazi-Nnukwu for Anambra Central, but nothing is happening yet for Anambra South.

“On 5th October 2021, we visited the Ministry of Agriculture and met with the Commissioner, Hon. Nnamdi Onukwuba, but could not get any firm explanation or understanding of the status of thing on our own project.

“That prompted us to also visit the Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency, FABDA, where we met the MD/CEO Hon. Emeka Iloghalu, and his team, but their explanations were also not satisfactory to us.

“In the spirit of sustainable development, fairness, even distribution of government projects and amenities aimed at providing employment and job opportunities to the youths of Anambra State, we kindly demand for a proper explanation and soon commencement of the equivalent project for Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

“We acknowledge that the state government has tried, but equity, fairness and accountability is extremely necessary in the implementation of such potential Legacy projects, hence we demand for ours.”

