By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has seized two petrol stations which were on Sunday night gutted by fire in the commercial city of Onitsha.

It was gathered that the fire, which started at Silver Oil Petrol Station, later extended to Chris Tee Oil, along the Enugu – Onitsha expressway, razing down the two stations. Although no life was lost in the inferno which started at about 8pm, Sunday, government was said to be particularly happy at the development.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said a truck laden with petroleum product caught fire inside the filling station while awaiting discharge

“The DPO Inland Town Police Station quickly contacted the Fire Service, and equally went to the scene with Police operatives, who cordoned it off in order to mitigate casualty and prevent hoodlums taking advantage of the scenario to loot”, Ikenga said.

He, however, said the immediate or remote cause of the fire incident, as well as the casualty level and value of damage done, were yet to be formally determined.

Announcing the confiscation of the two stations, Governor Willie Obiano who visited the two scene, inspected the level of damage caused by the fire incident.

He frowned at the nonchalant attitude of some petroleum station owners in sitting gas plants and fuel stations at same location.

Obiano said: “We thank God because no life was lost during the fire incident. I also want to commend the Anambra State fire service and other security agencies for their timely response.

“I have however directed the immediate sealing off of both fuel stations, and ordered that it be taken over by the state government”

