By Vincent Ujumadu

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has again urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to release without further delay the Certified True Copy, CTC, of the results of the November 6, 2021 governorship election, arguing that the delay had become embarrassing.

At its stakeholders meeting in Awka yesterday, the APC in Anambra State wondered why INEC was yet to release the CTC of the governorship results several weeks after the election

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, while addressing the stakeholders said the reluctance of the Commission to release the CTC of the poll was an indication that there were things INEC was afraid of, despite the court order directing it to release the CTC to the parties that participated in the election

.Ejidike reminded the members that any party that fails to win election is not political party, adding that APC would work hard to ensure victory in future elections in Anambra State.

He added: “We are going to contest every available position in 2023 and without discipline, we will not win anything.

“Those party members who are still pursuing court cases against APC are trying to frustrate our party, but we will not allow them to derail us .

“I’m going to deal with anybody who tries to dislodge the activities of APC in Anambra State, as directed by the national leadership.

Yesterday’s meeting was also attended by the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba, who is the leader of APC in Anambra State.

In his speech, Senator Uba said APC had come to stay in Anambra and urged APC supporters to stay together, especially as the state congress would come up on January 8, 2022 .

“APC must be strong in Anambra State, otherwise we will not win anything in 2023 general election

Let us stop the in fighting and selfishness. I’m ready to apologize to those who believe I wronged them for us to move forward to enable us reclaim Anambra”, Uba said.

During the meeting, disciplinary and congress awareness committees were inaugurated. The 11-member disciplinary committee is headed by Hon Chibuzor Obiakor, with C J Chinwuba as secretary, while the Congress Awareness Committee is headed by a former member of House of Representatives, Hon Raph Okeke, with another former member of House of Representatives, Nze Chidi Duru as secretary

Other stakeholders that attended the meeting include Senator Margery Okadigbo and Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, as well as Mrs Rita Maduagwu and Chief Ben Chuks Nwosu, who were former speakers in the state House of Assembly.