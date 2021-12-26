By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State branch of All Progressives Congress, APC, has passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, saying the entire members of the party in the state were on the same page with the national leadership of APC.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by the chairman of Onitsha North caretaker committee of APC, Mr. Nwakibie Okagbue.

Okagbue said members of APC were happy with the performance of Ejidike and would, therefore, continue to support him to move the party forward.

Ejidike, who went down memory lane on the development in the party after the primaries and the subsequent election in the state said it was surprising that those who benefited so much from party were the people undermining the party in Anambra State.

He explained that the national caucus of the party had endorsed Andy Uba as the leader of APC in the state, warning that henceforth, the party would be run the way political parties are run.

According to him, any member of APC who sabotages its efforts to put the party on the winning path would be shown the way out.

Speaking on the vote of confidence passed on him, Ejidike said: “The most important vote of confidence came from the national leadership of the party. What Anambra APC has done was like giving us a stamp of authority because probably the people feel we are doing well.

“Everybody knows that to whom much is given, much is expected and what that means is that we should work harder”.

The chairman explained that a political party is the coming together of like minds, noting that the moment a political party fails to win election, it fails to be relevant.

In an apparent reference to the recent happenings in APC whereby the party was declared by the court not to have had a candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Ejidike said: ” We should call a spade a spade and I want to warn that it would no longer be business as usual. People should therefore sit up.

“APC is a national party and we cannot be at that height and still be performing poorly.

“We have to put our acts together, which is why it is necessary that we sit together and talk. It is improper that we should have over 500000 registered members in the state only to score about 43000 votes during election. It shows that something is wrong and we must solve that problem”.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA