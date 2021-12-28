.

WITH scheduled commercial flights already commenced at the new Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, investors in the state have begun to open up that axis with the establishment of some business.

An indigene of Nteje in the Oyi local government area of the state, Chief Patrick Chinweoba has completed an ultramodern hotel in the area known as JOYVILLE HOTEL, Nteje. The hotel is just a few minutes drive from the airport.

Chinweoba said yesterday that Joyville Hotel was built in response to the call by Governor Willie Obiano for the people of the state to invest at home to boost the economy of the state.

Chinweoba said: “This hotel will meet the demands of the people of Nteje and its environs to provide services for those who use the new airport. It is home away from home for customers who wish to have wedding receptions, birthday parties and conferences.

“It is located at a strategic site very close to Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport. It also has a natural touch with the serene environment of the Oyi stream that borders Oyi local government council and the Anambra East local government council.

“The structure of Joyville Hotel is a masterpiece in architectural perfection and has 60 rooms with VIP lounge. There is a spacious banquet hall with over 500 sitting capacity decorated with state-of-the-art African cultural heritage.

It was also gathered that property developers have seized the opportunity of the new airport to acquire large acres of land around the airport to build estates and shopping malls in the area.