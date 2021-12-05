By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the demise of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu described the COAS as a sad loss of “a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.”

According to him, “General Wushishi had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country.”

He further said, “General Wushishi was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and he was a role model for both the officers and the rank and file.”

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, as well as the Government and people of Niger State.