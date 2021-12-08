By Idowu Bankole

Ondo youths representative, Oluyemi Fashipe has on Wednesday called on the Ondo state Governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, to address the rising spate of brutality, harassment, reported among the Amotekun corps in Ondo state.

Amotekun Corps is a Southwest security outfit established and backed by the laws of the six states in the southwest of Nigeria, to check rising insecurity in states across the southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The establishment became necessary after a series of reported attacks on farmers and kidnappings of businessmen and women as well as the indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens of Southwest states of Nigeria.

Yemie Fash, in an open letter obtained by Vanguard, noted that Amotekun operatives are proactive and red alert on account of a security report, but they are also expected to discharge their duties professionally without resorting to intimidation of innocent and law-abiding citizens.

Yemie Fash praised Amotekun for their gallantry but warned that if unchecked, there are clear tendencies they could veer off their spelt out scope of operation.

OPEN LETTER ON THE URGENT NEED TO CAUTION THE LEADERSHIP OF ONDO STATE AMOTEKUN ON PERCEIVED EXCESSES OF THE CORPS OPERATIVES

“It is deemed necessary to thank our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for giving thoughtful consideration to the establishment of Amotekun Corps, even at a time when he was patriotically prepared to sacrifice his second term ambition. This is the hallmark of committed and selfless leadership.”

“It is also important to thank the Governor for his commitment to the funding, motivations and relative equipping of Amotekun operatives since the corps came into existence.”

“I am indeed glad to state that Amotekun is undoubtedly fast becoming a pride for us in Ondo State, considering their efforts in preventing, combating and reducing crimes across the Sunshine State.”

“It is however worthy of note that Amotekun members must continuously be reminded of the need to stick to their operational scope and professional conduct. It is my honest opinion that the security architecture of Ondo State may take a turn for the worse if Amotekun members overzealously veered out of their clearly defined and unambiguously spelt out operational scope.”

“I have been inundated with various reports in the last one week that Amotekun Corps members have resorted to searching and confiscating the mobile phones of youths in the state, particularly in Akure the state capital. I have likewise been told that different vehicles belonging to some youths had also been seized by Amotekun operatives. Although I very much doubt if any of these overzealous misadventures is part of the operational scope of Ondo State Amotekun Corps.”

“I had a slice of Amotekun excesses forced down my throat yesterday, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. I was utterly shocked and disappointed with the unprofessional manner in which the Amotekun operative practically pointed his gun at me while driving through the Alagbaka area of Akure. Agreed that Amotekun operatives were on red alert on account of a security report, but they should have at least discharged their duties professionally without resorting to intimidation of innocent and law-abiding citizens.”

“Your Excellency will recall that the Nigerian youths eventually revolted against SARS operatives because of their notoriety for extortion, maiming, brutalization, extrajudicial killing and unlawful searching and seizing of mobile phones of the citizens. It is however necessary to reign -in the operatives of Amotekun before they unconsciously begin to toe the inglorious path of SARS that was eventually banned by the federal government.”

“While the youths of Ondo State truly appreciate the efforts of Amotekun operatives in crime bursting and crime prevention; it is however considered necessary that the leadership of the corps should retrain and re-orientate the operatives on the need for professional conduct strictly within the powers and scope of their operations.”

“On behalf of all the youths of Ondo State, I passionately plead with our dear Governor to please impress on the state leadership of Amotekun, the need for maintaining a good relationship with the citizens, particularly the youths as well as the importance of professional conduct by the operatives of Ondo State chapter of the South West Security Network.”

