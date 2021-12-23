BY Victoria Ojeme

The United Vessels of Love Foundation (U-VOL) has donated free medical care to over hundred in Obi local government of Benue state.

The Foundation’s highly skilled and dedicated volunteer team, run by Nigerian-American Faith Adole, travelled to Benue State to conduct a four-day medical intervention.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday said, U-VOL is the first organisation to have brought foreign medical care to the Obi community and the favourable response from the community is a signal that there is room for more intervention.

A team of 14 medical volunteers and 31 non-medical volunteers were able to treat over 600 people. The diverse team was made of people from all over the United States and Nigeria who were bound by U-VOL’s mission to build healthier communities.

Medical volunteers included eight registered nurses, six medical doctors, one pharmacist, three pharmacy technicians, and three lab technicians. Non-medical volunteers consisted of clinical & counselling support, interpreters, crowd control, logistics team, and admin support.

U-VOL could not have been successful without their key partners on-ground, including the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) as well as the Igede liberation, a local non-profit.

U-VOL was able to perform healthcare screenings for HIV, Malaria, High blood pressure, and Diabetes for example. The Foundation also provided primary healthcare treatment and dispensed medication for all ages, from infancy to seniors. Other services offered included wound care, surgery consultations, and healthcare education. Additional donations of medications and medical supplies were donated to General Hospital Obarike-Ito for the continuation of free primary healthcare services after the Foundation’s departure.

Almost threatening the legacy of the medical mission, on the last day, the resident doctors of the General Hospital went on strike.

“They were simply expressing their desperation. Although participation in the mission was strictly voluntary, they had an expectation of payment for these types of activities. The medical providers that are a part of that community also face economic hardship and were more than likely overstretched before we even got there”, recounts a member of the U-VOL team.

U-VOL will continue to support the community by working with the Benue State Ministry of Health and with the local community to combat the variety of existing health disparities within the region long-term. To further support the community, U-VOL also plans to drill clean water boreholes in the Obi Local Government Area. The Foundation is currently raising money to expand its reach beyond Benue State. You can donate here.

The founder of U-VOL, Faith Adole, is a trained Nurse Practitioner and experienced Healthcare Executive, currently pursuing her Doctorate and MBA degrees at The Johns Hopkins University. She is passionate about inspiring Nurses and Midwives to lead in Global Health settings and is committed to healthcare advocacy and bridging the gap for existing healthcare and wellness needs for the less privileged communities throughout the world.