By Dirisu Yakubu

Wife of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Dame Judith Amaechi in commemoration of her 51th birthday, yesterday, as she made donation of sundry items to vulnerable children in Abuja.

Dame Amaechi while making the donation said passion for giving particularly to the vulnerable lot is a virtue she has been involved in for years.

Addressing newsmen at the end of her visit to Mother Theresa Children’s Home and Victorine Home for Children in Abuja, Amaechi explained that apart from having a passion for giving, her visit and donations to the two homes is nothing but a sign of appreciation to God for the gift of life.

“I want to thank God for giving me opportunity to see a new day and I want to also thank God for the family I come from the family of praise, love and sharing. So, I think to share with others is the most beautiful thing.

“What else can I say to God, other than to come to a place like this? It is like a ritual to be in the midst of people like this. I thank God for my husband and children. I don’t know what to say but this is what I like doing. This is why I am here and I feel that it is good to give back to God,” she said.

Amaechi noted that the act of giving portrays the practice of her faith- Christianity, stressing that to be Christ-like, one must emulate his styles of actions such as giving cheerfully.

” I also feel that it is a time to show love to those who may not have the kind of privilege that we have. What am I doing? I am practicing the faith that I believe in and that is simply what I am doing here today.

“I thank God because many people have cared for me in my own life too. For instance, I lost my mum at a very tender age and I was given opportunity. If I didn’t, what would I have been?

Advancing reasons for society to come to the aid of the less privilege, Amaechi noted that the kids makes up tomorrow and if neglected, the society would pay dearly in the future.

“I am trying to give back as well to the society. How important for the society to recognize vulnerable children? Well to be honest, it is a personal thing, it is very important to recognize the fact that the kids make up tomorrow.

” Once I was a child, today I am an adult. Whatever I was impacted with, I am willing to give back. What I don’t have, I can’t give back.

“The life we show to them today would shape their future and it would affect the impact in their lives and also affect the impact they will make in the society.

She appreciated the staff and management of the homes for taking good care of the children and encouraged them not to relent in doing good.

Managing Director, of Mother Theresa Children’s Home, Catherine Emeagwali and the care givers at Victorine Home for Children, thanked the Minister’s wife for her charitable spirit and pray for God to grant her more fruitful years ahead.