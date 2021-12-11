Oboh

Former British and Commonwealth lightheavy weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has called for the immediate revival of amateur boxing in Nigeria. He posited that the country’s fortunes in boxing would continue to dwindle unless urgent attention was paid to the revival of the once robust Nigeria amateur boxing scene.

Oboh, who, before his exploits in the professional ranks, was a top amateur boxer said the weight of shouldering the survival of the sport was too much on the President of the Nigerian Boxing Federation, General Kenneth Minima(rtd).

Said Oboh, “Gen Minima needs a helping hand,”adding, “there is no way he can do it alone. He is just an individual.”

Oboh, who was part of the pre-Barcelona1992 Olympic camp, with the likes of McLeod Jacobs, Tony Konyegwachi, among others, said it was sad that Nigeria, which got her first Olympic medal through boxing could not send one boxer to the Tokyo 2020 Games, which held this year.

“It is a sad commentary that not a single boxer could fly Nigeria’s flag in Tokyo. What a shame.”

He called on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare and President Mohammadu Buhari to arrest the situation by providing the enabling environment and necessary funding for the sport to strive in the ountry.

“Without a solid amateur base, our boxers who turn pro overnight will continue to play the second fiddle against their counterparts abroad. You don’t expect them to do well.” he said, adding that, “it is like taking a child from the street straight to the university. He can’t do anything. We must do first things first.”

Vanguard News Nigeria