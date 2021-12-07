Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Governor of Ebonyi and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, yesterday,   described the purported suspension of the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Comrade Damian Okafor as illegal and unconstitutional.

Umai  stated this while  playing host to the Youth Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in his office  at  the  new  Government House, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said it was illogical for a group of persons to have  allegedly  suspended the Ebonyi State representative in the body that was duly elected by the National Executive Council.

“I learned of what was happening when some people came  together and said they  have suspended the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze. For  me, it is not correct and it is not something anybody should give any  attention  to. The Constitution is there, you were elected by  NEC  and it is only NEC that can  suspend you.

“Ohanaeze  Ndigbo should  not be politically motivated and we stand against that. You should defend the cause of Ndigbo because  you have PDP members and you have APC members. The  moment  you  start defending one person,  you have become  partisan  and  it is not right.

“Nobody can remove any officer that is zoned  to Ebonyi and elected by the NEC, nobody, even  if the youth leader  is standing alone, even if these wonderful men  and women are not supporting him, he remains the youth  leader and nobody  can remove him from office.” 

He commended the youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Comrade Damian  Okafor  and urged  them to lend  their voice to the  Igbo cause  in 2023.

“I want  you to note  it  and note it very well because  I will  also not allow  you to downgrade the status of Ohanaeze. You people should not attack the leaders. It  is  only  when people  are  attacking the cause of Ndigbo, then you have to respond and defend that.

“Let us just be decent by our cultural values to do things very decently and please be the youth Leader to APGA states, PDP states, and the APC states.”

