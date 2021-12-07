By Peter Okutu

Governor of Ebonyi and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, yesterday, described the purported suspension of the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Comrade Damian Okafor as illegal and unconstitutional.

Umai stated this while playing host to the Youth Wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in his office at the new Government House, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said it was illogical for a group of persons to have allegedly suspended the Ebonyi State representative in the body that was duly elected by the National Executive Council.

“I learned of what was happening when some people came together and said they have suspended the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze. For me, it is not correct and it is not something anybody should give any attention to. The Constitution is there, you were elected by NEC and it is only NEC that can suspend you.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo should not be politically motivated and we stand against that. You should defend the cause of Ndigbo because you have PDP members and you have APC members. The moment you start defending one person, you have become partisan and it is not right.

“Nobody can remove any officer that is zoned to Ebonyi and elected by the NEC, nobody, even if the youth leader is standing alone, even if these wonderful men and women are not supporting him, he remains the youth leader and nobody can remove him from office.”

He commended the youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Comrade Damian Okafor and urged them to lend their voice to the Igbo cause in 2023.

“I want you to note it and note it very well because I will also not allow you to downgrade the status of Ohanaeze. You people should not attack the leaders. It is only when people are attacking the cause of Ndigbo, then you have to respond and defend that.

“Let us just be decent by our cultural values to do things very decently and please be the youth Leader to APGA states, PDP states, and the APC states.”