By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday shifted Imo stakeholders meeting to 4th of January, 2022 as against 3rd January 2022, as he earlier announced.

The Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed the new date to newsmen in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered the first announcement was made by the governor, December 18, during an interactive stakeholder meeting with the All Progressives Congress, APC, elected officials in Owerri, where he said 3rd January 2022 would be used to announce alleged sponsors of insecurity in Imo state.

However, the new date according to the Commissioner for Information, Emelumba, said: “Is scheduled for the highbrow Ahiajoku Convention Center, Owerri.”

He further said: “Expectations are high in imo state as the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma hosts stakeholders to meeting/luncheon next Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“The event which is scheduled for the highbrow AHIAJOKU CONVENTION CENTER OWERRI, allow the governor to deliver a powerful State of the state address where he will give ve account of his stewardship as the helmsman, two years on, including security and recent developments in the state, will be addressed by the governor at the event.

“The stakeholders meeting as very important to Uzodimma is looking forward to hosting the prominent citizens of the state, leaders of the state from all professional background are expected to attend the ceremony.

“The government instituted the forum as a means of reaching Imo people to explain his policies and programmes to them unlike what happened in the past when Government was run like a secret cult, Uzodinma believes in participatory democracy, hence the forum. We enjoined all concerned to endeavour to attend to listen directly from the governor how the state is being run.”