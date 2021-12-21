.

•Lawyer writes EFCC, details accusations

•Olu of Warri intervenes, asks NPDC to halt paying money into a private account

•Allegations against community leader fabricated – Source

THE people of Beresibi oil-rich community, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, have raised the alarm that a leader of the riverside Itsekiri settlement and officials of oil companies were laundering communal funds obtained through illegal undertakings.

Residents complained that benefits and entitlements due to the community were processed and paid into an individual’s account instead of the community’s account.

The Olu of Warri has also written the Nigerian Petroleum Production Company, NPDC, Limited, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to stop paying the community’s money into private accounts.

N500m purportedly misappropriated

The Beresibi Gbeitokun Jimmy Ekwejunor Community Initiative in a letter to the Head of Operation, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, by its solicitor, Chief Robinson Ariyo, alleged that no less than N500 million has been appropriated by the community leader, who recently acquired a property running into over N200 million.

“With the connivance and complacency of some officials of the said companies,” the community claimed the leader “began and continues to deal the said funds as his personal funds and has completely avoided the official account of the community to avoid detection.

“He has now developed a penchant for financially inducing lay members of the community to avoid being investigated and possibly prosecuted,” the community stated.

It said the community leader appointed in 2016 following the demise of a former chairman of Beresibi and some unknown persons “opened and operated no fewer than two bank accounts with which they warehoused hundreds of millions paid to the community by the NPDC Limited and its servicing companies as royalties, compensations for the acquisition of land, scholarships and other corporate social responsibility items.

“The above facts adumbrated, our clients have instructed us to formally bring the said development to the notice of your good offices as we hereby so act, to enable a proper investigation of same and avoid any possible threat to the public peace that might otherwise occasion from issues of this nature,” Ariyo stated.

Warri monarch’s cessation notice

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in a letter, reference number OWP, 1086/25 to the Managing Director, NPDC, by the Director, Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi, dated October 25, urged the company “to kindly cease forthwith, any further payment of the benefits and entitlements due to Beresibi Gbeitokun community (OML 40) to any individual (personal) account.

“The cessation notice becomes imperative due to the reliable information at the disposal of His Majesty that benefits and entitlements that are due to Beresibi Gbeitokun community (OML 40) have for several years, been routinely paid into the account of an individual member of the community as opposed to making such payments into the community account at the disposal of your company.

“It is a well established global practice that corporate bodies make such payments into corporate community accounts and not personal accounts, otherwise, accountability and transparency would remain evasive, which development does not in any way advance the goals of corporate social commitment of your company.

“Nationally and within the Warri Kingdom, we are seeking transparent models of development, open public scrutiny instead of that which would be disclosed to only a few individuals.

“We look forward to your partnership in this thrust which we believe will curtail the conversion of communal funds in the circumstances,” he said.

Accusations fabricated

The community leader could not be reached for comment, but a source said: “It is not true that he is siphoning community’s funds as alleged. This is a wild allegation that has been reported to EFCC and other security agencies and they have been asked to resolve the matter since it is a family matter.”

Residents resolve to probe account

NDV gathered that the community has since resolved to audit the account of the leader from the inception of his appointment and subsequent by oil companies until date.

Chairman, Gbesimi Etchie, in a letter dated April 28 conveying the resolutions of the community to EFCC, said: “Thereafter, whichever monies realised from the statement of account which has been inappropriately mismanaged to the detriment of the community shall be deducted from the suspect account and revert same to the community use as well as using the funds for the provisions of health care facilities, water, good roads, renovation of the community schools among others.

“Once the above resolutions are sorted out and executed by parties before the EFCC, there shall be formal terms of settlement which shall be executed by parties herein and same shall be binding on parties herein and any default, such party shall be dealt with by the same Commission herein.”

Following the intrigues over the reported scam, the community at an expanded meeting of the elders’ council, management committee, youths, sons and daughters of Beresibi, November 17, in the interim, suspended the management committee/trust for six months to allow for “proper audit and investigation of the community finances…”

New caretaker mgt. committee

A new caretaker management committee headed by Prince Kenneth Ekwejunor-Etchie was inaugurated to resume work immediately for a period of six months effective November 22, subject to further renewals as deemed necessary from time to time by leaders and elders’ council until further notice.

Leader of the elders’ council, Dr Albert Ikomi and Olare-aja/chairman, Beresibi town, Elder Victor Ometie, endorsed the resolutions of the people.

Misgivings

A member of the community, however, told NDV: “Some leaders of the community are prevaricating on the resolutions of the people probably because they have been induced.

“EFCC invited us June 30 and some of the officials wanted the matter settled, but some of us insisted that they charge the matter to a court of law for justice to prevail if they have completed their investigations.

“The accused person was begging EFCC to prevail on the community to withdraw the case and I do not see why EFCC officials should be pleading with us to settle it as a family matter.

“We are happy that our monarch, Olu of Warri intervened, but we do not see why NPDC and other Joint Ventures, operating in Beresibi will sign FTO with the individual despite what is happening. That is why we suspect that there is collusion,” he added.

