By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekuweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State, Prof. Sunday Elom, Monday explained that the leadership of the University was waiting for a report on one of its Senior lecturers in the Department of Physics, Dr. Felix Anyaegbulam who was arrested by the Police for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl (nameswithheld) in the State.

The arrest of the suspect was effected by the Police after a Gender Based Violence taskforce in the state reported the matter to the state Police boss, CP Aliyu Garba.

Briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark the commencement of the 6th convocation ceremonies of the Institution at the administrative block of the University in Ikwo Local Government Area of the State, the Vice Chancellor who stressed that the University Community would not handle the alleged defilement with kid glove added that he will take an action on the matter after receiving the Police report.

“We will not handle the matter lightly. The University doesn’t condone such practice. We will take action as soon as we receive Police report.”

On the convocation, the Vice Chancellor added that: “On this 6th convocation ceremony coming up on Tuesday, 14th December, 2021, I wish to state as follows that we will be turning out 900 graduands in 10 faculties with the following degree classifications: first Class, 20, Second Class Upper, 306, Second Class Lower, 494, third Class, 79 and Pass 1.

“Before the convocation proper, on Monday, 13th December, 2021, there will be a convocation lecture titled “Cost sharing in Funding University Education in Nigeria” The lecture will be delivered by Emeritus Professor Onyechi Obidoa while the event will be chaired by Professor Charles Chike Onochie, former Vice-Chancellor, Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

“Also, as part of the programme of activities for the 6th convocation ceremony, on Thursday, 9th December, 2021, 68 pioneer graduating students of our Faculty of Education will be inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“On Tuesday, 7th December, 2021, there will be research faire/arts exhibition, where the university scholars and researchers will showcase their works and innovations to the public.

“According to a leading global ranking body based in Turkey, AD Scientific Index, our University ranked 32 out of 167 universities in Nigeria on the quality of scientists in 2021. The July 2021 edition of Webometric World University ranking, AE-FUNAI ranked 50 out of 279 tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Also in the African Continent, AE-FUNAI was ranked 279 out of 1,952 Institutions. Globally AE-FUNAI ranked 6,006 out of 11,987 institutions in 2021.”

On the achievements recorded by his 10 months adminstration so far, Prof Elom stated that: “We have already hit the ground running in order to take the university to greater heights. Thus, in the last 10 months of my administration, we have been able to achieve the constitution of a university-wide security committee comprising staff, students, host community representatives and members of security agencies.

“Accreditation of 6 programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in April this year. As I speak, we are hosting 7 NUC teams for 7 programmes in this November exercise.

“Pre-Clinical Accreditation of our MBBS programme by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, which has led to the commencement of clinical training for our pioneer medical students in October this year.

Agency Banking in Collaboration with Zenith Bank

Establishment of Agency Banking in the university to take care of the banking needs of our staff, students and host community. Prior to this, there was no bank in the university and its environs. Plans have reached advanced stage for our Microfinance Bank.

“Sinking of hand-driven boreholes to provide alternative sources of water supply to hostels and faculties courtesy of the University Parent’s Forum.

“Sustaining the culture of keeping to the academic calendar which led to the graduation and mobilization of our students for NYSC batch B programme for July/August, 2021. In fact, AE-FUNAI was the only public university in Nigeria that mobilized students for NYSC in the batch B 2019/2020 academic session.

“In continuation of the perimeter fencing of the university land, 25 kilometers was covered between March and September this year courtesy of the University Parents’ forum.

“Our academic staff are doing well in the area of securing research grants. In this year 2021, ten academic staff from the various faculties obtained research grants locally and internationally amounting to a total of 3.4BN.

“Language Enhancement Programe makes our graduates perform better than others in both spoken and written English.