Absence of prosecution counsel, Mr Noel Omeji, on Thursday stalled trial of Yusuf Mustapha and Augustine Lucky, who allegedly robbed with arms and shot one Mr Oladele Nurudeen to death.

The defendants are facing trial in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja.

The police charged them with conspiracy, homicide and armed robbery.

On Thursday, Mustapha’s counsel, Akpa Udoka, told the court that efforts to reach the prosecution counsel were futile.

He said that he made phone calls and sent text messages to Omeji but did not get any response.

Lucky’ s, counsel, Mr Temitope Ayodele, prayed the court to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.

Ayodele submitted that the case had suffered series of adjournments.

He noted that his client had been in detention for more than one year.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the case until Feb.14 for hearing.

The judge directed that a letter should be written to the inspector-general of police for another counsel to handle the matter for prosecution.

Ogbonnaya said that the last time Omeji appeared in court, he was physically ill.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants allegedly conspired on May 10, 2019, armed themselves with a gun, engaged in robbery on Arab Road, Mpape, Abuja, and shot Nurudeen to death.

The defendants also allegedly robbed one Apkotor Roseline of N600,000 on the said date.

The alleged offences contravene Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004 and Section 221 of the Penal Code.

