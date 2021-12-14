The absence of Danlami Bussa, Samson Igbadumhe and Moses Peter who allegedly killed ASP Eric Isaiah stalled their trial on Tuesday, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja.

The police charged the defendants and Ganiyu Amina who was in court with three counts bordering on culpable homicide.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Tunde Arowolo told the court that the defendants were absent because officers from the FCT correctional centre said that they were still on their way to court.

Arowolo however asked for an adjournment date after the matter was stood down and the defendants were still not brought to court.

Justice Bello Kawu however adjourned the matter until March 2 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants allegedly conspired and attacked Isaiah (the deceased) with woods, sticks and stones at Ushafa village, Bwari, on Jan.23, 2020.

The prosecution counsel said the attack caused Isaiah head and body injuries which lead to his death.

He added that Amina obstructed police officers who were led by Isaiah from discharging their duty by preventing the arrest of one Emma, a welder, and one other, which led to their escape.

The offence he said contravened the provisions of section 97 and punishable under 221 and 149 of the Penal Code.

