The Alibaba January 1st Concert, a show orchestrated by the legendary comedian Alibaba, will be held for the 7th year running on the first day of 2022 at the Eko Hotels Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed the ‘Gratitude Edition’, the concert will be dedicated to doctors and healthcare workers who were on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, as well as in honor of the many thousands who lost their lives. This is especially significant, as the 2021 edition was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The January 1st Concert is known to be the unofficial kick-off of each year as it is held on New Year’s day and the upcoming edition will feature performances by an array of A-List Nigerian stars. The annual SPONTANEITY competition, which presents car gifts to 6 most spontaneous comedians, will feature 12 comedians who have qualified through a keenly contested audition.

More excitingly, comedians who will perform at the event will be wearing medical scrubs.

According to Alibaba, who also survived Covid in 2021, “The COVID pandemic is not just a vague phenomenon; real lives have been impacted since it broke out in 2020. Lives have been lost and families have been changed forever. We want to pay tribute as well as appreciate the frontline workers that have toiled endlessly to curtail the spread and help nurse other victims back to health.”

He also added that strict Covid-19 protocols would be observed at the event. “At this period, it is of utmost importance that all stipulated protocols are followed to the letter. The human race has a huge chance in eradicating this scourge but we can only do so if vaccinations are received, social distance maintained and masks are worn during indoor occasions. The January 1st Concert is committed to making this happen even as we produce an exciting and memorable show for our guests.”

Mask wearing will be made compulsory for the duration of the event and physical attendees will not be more than 50% of the capacity of the hall.

The Awards segment of the show, which in previous editions recognized Pioneer Nigerians who were first to achieve a significant landmark in their fields, will this time present Certificates of Appreciation to deserving institutions and individuals who devoted their lives to the management of the pandemic.

Tickets to the show are available at the Eko Hotel, Ebeano supermarkets and Slot stores in Lagos.