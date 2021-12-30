ALAT by Wema emerges 2021 most outstanding digital bank brand

By Peter Egwuatu

It was another recognition for Nigeria’s first fully digital bank, ALAT by Wema, as it bagged the ‘Most Outstanding Digital Bank Brand of the Year Award’ at the 2021 Brandcom Awards.

The Brandcom Awards celebrates and honours brands, agencies, and notable individuals in the brands and marketing communications industry who have distinguished themselves with tangible and laudable impacts.

Commenting on the award the Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Segun Adeniyi, said the award has once again affirmed ALAT’s leadership in the digital banking sphere, and how the leading financial institution’s innovative efforts has been appreciated in the industry and by Nigerians.

“This is another achievement that can be attributed to ALAT’s industry leadership as an innovative financial solution.

“We are delighted to be honoured with this recognition, and we dedicate this award to all our customers who trust the integrity of ALAT and have continuously made it their first choice” he said.

Also, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, who received a personal award of ‘Most Outstanding Marketing Communications Professional of the Year’ in the Financial Services category, expressed gratitude for the strategic industry recognition of the bank.

“This award truly humbles us; it is a big testament to our mantra that ‘ALAT is not just a Bank, it’s a lifestyle, and an innovation that has come to simplify seamless and inclusive transactions beyond borders whilst leveraging technology” she said.

