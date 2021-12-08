.

*As MKO Abiola National Stadium hosts a 4-team invitational championship

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Nigerian Professional Football League title holders, Akwa United are set for a likely clash against Enyimba at a four-team invitational tournament this weekend.

It was learnt that talks had been ongoing between the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to have the top four NPFL teams participate at the event.

The invitational tournament is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja which will give the newly rehabilitated pitch its first feel of competitive football, if the plans for the four-team invitational tournament see the light of day.

Amokachi said the 2021-2022 pre-season tournament would be tagged Presidential Cup.

“Akwa United, Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars are the teams lined up for this tournament. There will be appearance fees for the teams and their feeding plus accommodation will be taken care of,” he said.

The teams are expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday while the opening game will be played on Friday.

There will be two games daily, with the second game expected to be played under floodlight. The tournament is expected to end on Sunday while the teams will depart Abuja on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria