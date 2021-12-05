Governor udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel Saturday, joined several other eminent Nigerians to mourn the death of yet another high ranking Nigerian Air force officer of Akwa Ibom origin, Late Air Vice Marshal Mfon Udo Ekpoh whose remains were interred.

Speaking at the funeral service in honour of the deceased two-star General, at the Ibom Hall Arena, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel described as saddening, the grave losses of her illustrious citizens in the Nigerian Air Force in quick succession.



“It’s a difficult moment for me. …I stand to be corrected, the number of Air force Generals we’ve lost this year alone as a state, I think we need prayers as a state and I don’t know if, as at today, I still have a single 2-Star General in the Air Force any longer as we’ve lost AVM Ekpoh, someone that was promoted just a year ago”.

“We are gathered here, united in pain, grief-stricken, because lying before us this afternoon, are the remains of a patriotic Nigerian, a strategic ambassador of our dear State, a man imbued and illuminated by the fiery passion to serve God and uplift the ideals of our common humanity” the governor further declared.

He thanked God for the fortitude granted the family to carry on through the period and thanked the leadership of the Nigerian military and the Redeemed Christian Church for honouring the bereaved family and the state.

He describe the deceased as a bridge-builder, an epitome of humility, who saw and cultivated the best of the human condition.

Governor Emmanuel lauded the late Ekpoh’s kindredship and described him as an epitome of peace, despite being trained for war, a man with a genuine heart, whose words were his bond and a lover of people who could take any opportunity to advance the human condition.

He maintained that the memories of what he did in his short lifetime will always remain.

“As he goes home to be with the Lord today, we will continue to celebrate and remember those great years of impact, of his wonderful and infectious smile, of his boundless optimism, his brotherhood and kindredship and above all, of his love for God”, he added.

The various components of the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as graduands the 36 regular course, the community and beneficiaries of his goodwill also paid glowing tributes to the fallen hero.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, represented by the Air Force Chief of Administration, AVM Idris Mohammad, recalling Ekpoh’s gallantry and commitment to service since he joined the Force in 1984, described the death as a great loss, affirming his peaceful disposition and cordial relationship across all ranks.

Pastor Belemina Obunge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in a sermon tagged, “Well Done”, culled from II Timothy 4:6-8 said for every opportunity one has in life, there is an expectation, hence every one should strive to use whatever life avails them with to make exploits that will count for them before God, bearing in mind that life is short and all that will matter after death will be God’s commendation.